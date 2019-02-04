

CTV Barrie





Officers across the region were busy on Sunday conducting several Super Bowl R.I.D.E. programs.

South Simcoe Police held five different checks, stopping a total of 650 vehicles, resulting in two charges.

York Regional Police officers were called to a restaurant drive-thru in Aurora for a report of a driver asleep at the wheel.

They eventually had to smash the window after attempts to wake the driver by tapping on the vehicle were unsuccessful.

The driver was taken to the police station where he allegedly blew more than four times the legal alcohol limit.