Asleep at the wheel: Driver allegedly blows more than 4x legal limit
Police dashcam video shows a man asleep at the wheel in a drive-thru in Aurora on Sun., Feb. 3, 2019 (York Regional Police/Twitter)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, February 4, 2019 1:46PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 4, 2019 1:59PM EST
Officers across the region were busy on Sunday conducting several Super Bowl R.I.D.E. programs.
South Simcoe Police held five different checks, stopping a total of 650 vehicles, resulting in two charges.
York Regional Police officers were called to a restaurant drive-thru in Aurora for a report of a driver asleep at the wheel.
They eventually had to smash the window after attempts to wake the driver by tapping on the vehicle were unsuccessful.
The driver was taken to the police station where he allegedly blew more than four times the legal alcohol limit.
DRIVE-THRU IMPAIRED - For those who doubt that impaired driving is a very real problem, we share this with you. Happened at 5pm yesterday in Aurora. The driver, who was completely passed out, blew more than 4x the legal limit. #ThisIsNotOK #NotOneMore https://t.co/RfcUc1GS6a pic.twitter.com/z4wGy7thNd— York Regional Police (@YRP) February 4, 2019