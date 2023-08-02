Artwork honouring our fallen soldiers now complete at Peacekeepers Park

After many delays due to the pandemic, the last four walls honouring our fallen peacekeepers are now complete at Peacekeepers Park in Angus.

Retired military veteran and artist Donald Ward said that despite how long the walls have taken to come together, he's pleased with how everything turned out.

"In all honesty, to do the 284 portraits took me about three years. I researched each veteran and tracked down photos going right back to 1950. So, it was a lot of work even tracking some of them down," Ward said.

Ward said he wants each individual on these walls to be acknowledged for their sacrifices and their families to be remembered.

"There are mothers and fathers; there's wives and children. One soldier's death affects 20 to 30 people, and I think that gets forgotten sometimes. They aren't just soldiers, they were ordinary people doing a job. There's no fan fair for peacekeepers; there were no ceremonies, no families waiting for them. So, I think it's time we recognize them," Ward said.

In addition to the four new walls, new banners have been added, and after recent acts of vandalism, security cameras and additional lighting have been installed.

President of the Peacekeeping Association for Central Ontario, Fern Taillefer, said this is a historical tour about Canadian peacekeeping that he hopes everyone can familiarize themselves with.

"When they walk in here and start their little tour, they'll see the 18 stances across, and it has every single peacekeeping mission Canada has been involved in around the world. It's a historical event of our peacekeepers from the beginning to now," Taillefer said.

Aug. 9 will mark the 75th anniversary of National Peacekeepers' Day.

On that day, a ceremony will be held at Peacekeepers Park, following a parade beginning at 10:30 a.m.