Artists participate in first exhibit since the pandemic

BARRIE, ONT. -

Artists from across Barrie and Innisfil gathered this weekend for their first exhibit since the pandemic began.

The Innisfil Autumn Art Show and Sale took place Saturday and Sunday at the Idealab and Library. Ten artists took part, showcasing some of their work throughout the last 19 months.

"We are here with local artists from the neighbouring area, and we've all gathered here to show what we've been up to for the last two years because we haven't had a chance to celebrate an exhibit together," says Maria Kelebeev, one of the artists participating.

Acknowledging her success comes as a result of community support, Kelebeev decided she wanted to give back. She created unique art pieces for this show, with the proceeds from them going towards the local food bank.

"I wanted to make sure for the holidays everyone's got full tables and that the food bank can do its magic for the people that don't have enough this season," says Kelebeev. "So I just wanted to get a head start and fill in my paper bags with art because that's what I do and hope to replace that art with food for the people who need it this holiday season."

For those who couldn't make it to the show, Kelebeev says she'll continue to sell her charity work until all are sold. If you would like to reach out, click here.