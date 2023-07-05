Artists invited to create landmark artwork at Barrie's transit hub
The City of Barrie is inviting professional artists or artist teams to design and create exterior public artwork for the plaza at the future Allandale Transit Mobility Hub.
The proposed artwork should reflect the qualities and characteristics of the Allandale neighbourhood, which is approximately 1.5 km south of the downtown near Kempenfelt Bay.
Allandale has served as a transportation hub for settlers in the area for hundreds of years.
It was developed as a rail yard, camp, and junction between railways.
For over 50 years, up until 2000, the site was used by the former Barrie Lawn Bowling Club. Before the establishment of Allandale, the area was largely uninhabited by Euro Canadians and served as a trail route for Indigenous Peoples.
During this two-stage process, applicants will be reviewed in Stage One based on the artistic merit of past work, professional qualifications, and experience. In Stage Two, short-listed artists will be required to submit a preliminary artwork concept proposal for jury review and will be compensated $1,500 for their work.
The city completed a public survey in February 2023 to understand the community's preferences when considering public art at the project site. Feedback from this survey indicated the artwork should:
- Include a functional aspect of the transit plaza.
- Reflect the historical references of the Allandale neighbourhood, which may include but is not limited to railway heritage and Indigenous history.
- Be visible from areas surrounding the transit plaza, including Essa Road, the multi-use path, and the internal public waiting area.
- Be compatible with and complement the design of the new Allandale Transit Mobility Hub.
- Activate and create vibrancy in public spaces.
- Engage residents and visitors while at the site.
- Foster civic pride.
Expressions of interest must be submitted by Mon., July 31. View details online.
