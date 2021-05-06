BARRIE, ONT. -- The City of Orillia is looking to match artists with businesses for a unique creative arts experience in conjunction with the 2021 See You on the Patio program.

“We are looking for a variety of businesses and creative disciplines for the animation program,” said Jacqueline Surette, Manager of Culture. “From music, theatre, spoken word, and visual arts including muralists, painters, and other creatives, our goal is to create a dynamic program across the City that meets the guidelines set out by the provincial and local health experts.”

The performances could be outside or inside participating public and private facilities across the city and will run Friday evenings starting July 2, until Sept. 3, subject to COVID-19 health and safety regulations.

“Orillia has such a talented, robust artistic community and great, supportive businesses,” said Coun. Ted Emond, Chair of the City of Orillia’s Economic Recovery Task Force. “This opportunity offers a chance for both businesses and artists to come together safely and for patrons to enjoy a meal and a show once outdoor patio dining is able to resume. It’s a perfect match made for Orillia.”

Applications are open now until May 28 for local artists and businesses at the City of Orillia website.

Last summer, over 30 artists participated in creative experiences for patio patrons.