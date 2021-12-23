Art pieces worth $180,000 stolen from Georgian Bluffs business

An oil on canvas painting by artist Jean Paul Riopelle. This piece measures 2 feet by 4.5 feet. This painting is three individual paintings framed into one. Of note is a crack in the middle of the left hand panel. (Supplied) An oil on canvas painting by artist Jean Paul Riopelle. This piece measures 2 feet by 4.5 feet. This painting is three individual paintings framed into one. Of note is a crack in the middle of the left hand panel. (Supplied)

Barrie Top Stories