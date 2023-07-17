Art groups and sports teams will benefit from Ontario Trillium grants in Midland

Sports and art projects are the two recipients of Ontario Trillium Fund grants in Midland.

An announcement at the North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre detailed how the almost $200,000 Ontario Trillium Foundations grants would be spent.

The Town plans to put its $50,000 Resilient Communities Fund grant to work for engineering design drawings for renovations at the North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre (NSSRC) for two new proposed accessible change rooms, providing opportunities for more groups to participate in activities.

The second grant, awarded last November, was a $149,800 Capital grant that will provide amphitheatre-style seating to allow residents and visitors to better enjoy free performances at the Little Lake Park outdoor stage.

"As a small municipality serving the North Simcoe area, this funding will go a long way to helping us complete important projects that are vital to helping Midland grow and solidify our position as a great place to live and visit," said Midland Mayor Bill Gordon.

"We are grateful to the Ontario Trillium Foundation and the Ontario Government for their continued support of municipalities in improving existing facilities and creating new infrastructure."

The engineering design drawings for the NSSRC change rooms are nearing completion, and the Little Lake Park amphitheatre seating construction is set to start at the end of summer 2023 and will be completed by the end of the year.

Simcoe North MPP Jill Dunlop said the funding would assist the Town of Midland to carry on with its goal to enhance accessibility to the general public.

"(It will) provide more opportunities for visitors to participate and attend events at our actively utilized North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre and beautiful Little Lake Park," Dunlop said.