Arson under investigation in Aurora as police seek witnesses

Police are investigating a fire in Aurora over the weekend that is believed to have been deliberately set.

According to York Regional Police, the fire broke out Saturday evening shortly before 8:30 at a residence on Leslie Street, north of Wellington Street East.

Police say Central York Fire and Rescue Services managed to extinguish the fire. No information was provided on the extent of the damage.

No one was injured.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to come forward.

Additionally, police urge anyone with dash cam or surveillance video in the areas of Conklin Crescent, Starkweather Drive, and Holladay Drive around the time of the incident to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7142 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.