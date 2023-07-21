Arson suspect wanted for setting fire to Porsche in hospital parking garage

Police released images of a man wanted in connection with an arson at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket, Ont., on Thurs., July 20, 2023. (Supplied) Police released images of a man wanted in connection with an arson at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket, Ont., on Thurs., July 20, 2023. (Supplied)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver