BARRIE -- Police say a 26-year-old from Orillia has been arrested for arson after an apartment fire Monday night.

The Orillia fire department and OPP responded to the blaze just after 8 p.m.

The fire was contained to one unit of the apartment building, and no injuries were reported.

Police have arrested and charged one person.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing.