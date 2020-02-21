Arrests made in drug-trafficking investigation in Georgian Bluffs
Published Friday, February 21, 2020 2:03PM EST
BARRIE -- Two Georgian Bluffs men and a Kitchener woman face a series of drug-related charges following a search at a property in Grey County.
Several provincial police units assisted in the raid on Grey Road 1 on Thursday as part of an ongoing methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking investigation.
Officers say various drugs with a street value of around $3,711 were seized, along with cash and drug trafficking and production material.
Grey Bruce OPP is asking for information regarding the investigation.