Three people have been arrested in connection with a theft that happened earlier this month in Ramara Township.

Police say on Nov. 1 seven people entered a gas bar on Highway 12, and while some distracted the clerk, the others stole thousands in cash and jewellery.

The OPP, York Regional Police, RCMP, and Canada Border officers executed a search warrant at a Toronto-area home.

As a result, a 23-year-old woman, a 27-year-old man, and a youth were arrested and charged with break and enter and theft over $5,000.