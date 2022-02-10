Arrests made in connection with 2021 shooting at Georgina house party
York Regional Police laid multiple charges against two suspects and are searching for a third believed to be involved in a house party shooting in Georgina in December.
According to investigators, two men attended a party at a house in the area of Old Homestead and Catering roads on Dec. 10, and ended up at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket with gunshot wounds.
Officers say they arrested two Newmarket men on Feb. 2 following a search warrant at a residence connected to the investigation.
They say a firearm and cocaine were found during the search.
Related Article: Shooting at Georgina house party injures two people
The two accused, ages 23 and 31, face nearly 20 charges, including attempted murder, breaking and entering, and drug and weapons charges.
Police say a third suspect remains outstanding. They say he is a Black man, between 20 and 30-years-old, five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7351 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
Barrie Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives call for blockades to end, pushing feds to end COVID-19 mandates
The Conservatives have taken the cause of trucker convoy protesters to the floor of the House of Commons, advancing a push for the federal government to present a plan to lift all federal COVID-19 mandates, while calling for the blockades to come to an end.
New border blockade emerges; feds say more RCMP officers to be deployed
Blockades of two Canada-U.S. border crossings continue, severely hampering trade and halting production at some auto plants, while a core group of protesters carries on its efforts in downtown Ottawa.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford considering speeding up reopening timeline, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to consider new regulations this week to speed up the economic reopening timeline amid pressure from local and provincial politicians.
UPDATED | No spike in 'suspicious' transaction reporting amid trucker convoy protests: financial intelligence expert
The deputy director of intelligence at Canada's financial intelligence agency says he hasn't seen a spike in 'suspicious' transaction reporting amid concerns about the sources of funds pouring in for the 'Freedom Convoy.'
Manitoba man trapped in convoy protest while trying to drive his sister to emergency room
A Manitoba man trying to get his sister to the emergency department says he was trapped in a convoy protest on the highway for more than an hour.
Canada's 'Freedom Convoy' attracts support from U.S. and around the world
The eyes of the world are on Canada amid the ongoing 'Freedom Convoy' protests against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 measures -- and support for the movement continues to grow internationally, particularly in the U.S.
Ottawa homeless shelter receives $750,000 in donations after harassment from convoy protesters
Donations to an Ottawa homeless shelter have reached about three quarters of a million dollars after protesters from the ‘Freedom Convoy’ harassed staff and volunteers.
American donors to trucker convoy may be outnumbering Canadians: CTV News analysis
A fundraising effort for the trucker convoy occupying Ottawa streets and making demands of the Canadian government has hit more than US$8 million, with an analysis by CTV News showing that donations appear to be pouring in from south of the border.
What advocates say they need as B.C.'s illicit-drug deaths reach record high
On CTVNews.ca, B.C. bureau chief Melanie Nagy reports on what police and advocates are saying are needed urgently, in their fight against illicit-drug deaths which have reached record highs in the province.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton police chief says he won't allow 'gridlock' as city prepares for 'Freedom Convoy'
The City of Fredericton is preparing for a “Freedom convoy” protest that is scheduled to begin Friday afternoon. Fredericton Police Force Chief Roger Brown says he supports peaceful protests, but will not be allowing the convoy to “gridlock” New Brunswick’s capital, as it’s been advertised.
-
N.B. reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths Thursday, slight increase in hospitalizations
Health officials in New Brunswick reported three more deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.
-
P.E.I. reports 12 people in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday, 1 in ICU
Prince Edward Island’s chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, announced Thursday that there are 12 people in hospital with COVID-19.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 16-year-old who had 'a bright future ahead of him' dies after stabbing near Montreal-area school
A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed near a Montreal-area high school on Tuesday has succumbed to his injuries. He was a student at John Rennie High School, according to the principal.
-
Montreal Canadiens need to 'have fun,' get re-inspired, says new coach Martin St. Louis
One day after firing Dominique Ducharme, the Montreal Canadiens held a press conference with new interim head coach Martin St. Louis. He said it's a 'dream' to take over the job and outlined his plans to let the team relax and re-find their instincts.
-
Montreal mother says 'everybody knew' basketball coach was abusive, school turned blind eye
Grace Ngoyi signed up her teen daughters for St-Laurent high school's basketball team because it had a great reputation. She said she was quickly disturbed by the coach's behaviour and tried to alert the school.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police give update on ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation
Ottawa police provide an update on the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in downtown Ottawa.
-
Ottawa COVID-19 hospitalizations reach lowest level this year
Ottawa's public health unit is reporting another six deaths from COVID-19 as hospitalizations from the virus dropped to their lowest level so far this year.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford considering speeding up reopening timeline, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to consider new regulations this week to speed up the economic reopening timeline amid pressure from local and provincial politicians.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario to allow high contact sports, more music extracurriculars in schools, sources say
High contact sports, choir and other extracurriculars are resuming in Ontario schools after a temporary pause on the activities when students returned to schools amid the Omicron wave.
-
Ontario allowing non-urgent, non-emergent surgeries to gradually resume
Hospitals in Ontario will be allowed to gradually resume non-urgent and non-emergent surgeries and procedures as the province continues to see a steady decline in hospitalizations and ICU admissions.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man accused of killing mom, two children in Ajax, Ont. found guilty of second-degree murder
An Ontario man has been found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of a woman and two of her children east of Toronto, with the presiding judge calling the attacks "vicious and brutal."
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 Waterloo Region: Hospitalizations, ICU admissions drop
Hospitalizations and the number of patients in intensive care units both dropped in Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 update on Thursday.
-
Cambridge Toyota plant shuts down production amid border blockades
The Toyota facility in Cambridge won’t be able to produce vehicles for at least the rest of this week due to blockades at the Canada-U.S. border.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford considering speeding up reopening timeline, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to consider new regulations this week to speed up the economic reopening timeline amid pressure from local and provincial politicians.
London
-
London, Ont. man charged with impaired driving causing death following alleged hit-and-run
Police have charged a London, Ont. resident with impaired driving causing death after an alleged hit-and-run crash in the west end of the city Tuesday.
-
MLHU reporting 7 new COVID-19 related deaths Thursday
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting seven new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday.
-
Pfizer or Moderna? Your choice at all MLHU vaccination clinics
Residents can now choose which vaccine they receive at all Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Northern Ontario
-
Body of missing worker found near northern Ontario mine: OPP
A 48-year-old Timmins man has died as a result of a workplace accident near a northern Ontario mine, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Sault mother of two killed following crash donates organs
The legacy of a 39-year-old woman from Sault Ste. Marie, who died after a car crash, lives on as friends and family rally around the two children she left behind.
-
New program to help address mining labour shortage in northern Ontario
College Boreal is launching a new mining skills readiness program at its Sudbury and Timmins campuses to help women, youth and newcomers break into the industry.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Windsor mayor seeks court injunction to remove border demonstrators
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says the city is seeking a court injunction to remove demonstrators from blocking traffic to the Ambassador Bridge border crossing.
-
What’s happening with traffic on Day 4 of the Windsor border protest
Traffic at the Canada-U.S. border in Windsor, Ont., remains impacted by protesters for a fourth straight day as there are increasing calls to reopen the crossing.
-
Chairman of Detroit International Bridge Company calls for solution to blockade
The chairman of the Detroit International Bridge Company issued a statement Thursday calling on the Canadian to end the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge.
Calgary
-
Homeless encampment in East Village dismantled over concerns of violence and drugs, 12 people arrested
Calgary police say 12 people have been arrested and dozens of charges have been laid after officers dismantled a homeless encampment in the East Village Thursday.
-
'Show of force, not a use of force': Police, protesters remain at Milk River, Coutts blockades
Dozens of police and many more protesters remained Thursday morning at a blockaded intersection in southern Alberta.
-
LIVE @ 3:30
LIVE @ 3:30 | COVID-19 in Alberta today: Copping, Hinshaw to give update
Alberta's number of patients with COVID-19 in hospital remained above 1,600 for the eighth time in the last nine days, according to Wednesday’s preliminary count, with 1,615 patients receiving care.
Saskatoon
-
'We're being ignored': Protest planned outside Sask. health minister's office
An organizer of a planned protest against the Saskatchewan government's move to lift COVID-19 measures believes he's part of a "silent majority" that needs to speak up.
-
'Ultimate COVID comeback story': Saskatoon’s Little Bird Pâtisserie and Cafe reopens
Little Bird Pâtisserie and Cafe has found new wings.
-
Over nearly 5 years, worker at Saskatoon tractor supplier allegedly stole and sold $1.1M in goods
A Saskatoon man who allegedly stole more than a million dollars in merchandise from his workplace made his first court appearance.
Edmonton
-
RCMP officer shoots person outside Ponoka courthouse
Police gunfire outside of a courthouse in Ponoka, Alta., resulted in one person being airlifted to hospital in Edmonton.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | 'It's a gut feel': Holland cites need for change in firing head coach Tippett
Holland told reporters he had “a tough, sleepless night” and called owner Daryl Katz following the team’s 4-1 defeat to the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.
-
'Show of force, not a use of force': Police, protesters remain at Milk River, Coutts blockades
Dozens of police and many more protesters remained Thursday morning at a blockaded intersection in southern Alberta.
Vancouver
-
Newcomers to B.C. sue over Foreign Buyers' Tax after purchasing Kelowna home
A couple who recently moved to Canada went to court after realizing they'd have to pay the Foreign Buyers' Tax on the home they'd purchased in B.C.'s Southern Interior.
-
'You don't deserve to live like this': 4 things a recovered drug addict says policymakers are doing wrong
There are four mistakes in particular that continue to be made in B.C.'s battle against the opioid crisis, an addict-turned-advocate said after the announcement of a record-breaking death toll in 2021.
-
Not a 'random act,' police say of man's death in Langley
The death of a man in Langley, B.C., is not "a random act," the RCMP said hours after his body was found.