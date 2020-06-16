BARRIE, ONT. -- Two people are facing charges in connection to an opioid overdose death earlier this year in Alliston.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Victoria Street East on January 30 and arrived to find a 45-year-old Alliston man dead.

Today, provincial police executed a search warrant at a Barrie home on Christie Crescent and arrested three people.

Two individuals, a 38-year-old from Barrie and a 38-year-old from Mississauga, were charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death, along with drug-related charges.

A 24-year-old from Barrie is also facing drug-trafficking charges.

Police say 22 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine, six grams of fentanyl and $4,500 in cash were seized during the raid.

"People are falling victim to, and dying from opioid overdoses every day. The OPP will continue to hold those who are knowingly trafficking harmful substances in our communities accountable for these deaths," said Detective Inspector Chris Landry, Criminal Investigation Branch.