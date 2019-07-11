

CTV Barrie





Provincial police have issued an arrest warrant for a Parry Sound man in connection with multiple bank robberies over the last few days.

Police say a man went into a CIBC bank in downtown Orillia around 3:30 p.m. and handed the teller a note demanding cash on Thursday. They say he left through the rear parking lot empty-handed.

About two hours later, police say the same man walked into a west end Scotiabank on Monarch Drive and again handed the teller a note demanding cash. This time, they say he walked away with an undisclosed amount of money, leaving through the front entrance.

"It would take an incredible amount of courage to walk in, in broad daylight with witnesses, in order to attempt an incident like this," said OPP Constable Ted Dongelmans.

Police say no weapon was seen during the incidents.

Officers, the K9 unit and the OPP helicopter searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police accuse the same culprit of robbing a Parry Sound bank around 3:30 on Wednesday afternoon. They say he left on foot and no one was injured.

Police are continuing to investigate and have issued an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Avery Nickerson.

While investigators won't comment on the suspect's criminal record, they admit he is known to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orillia detachment of the OPP t 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.