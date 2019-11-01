Ontario Provincial Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man they consider to be dangerous and warn the public to not approach him.

Investigators are on the hunt for 29-year-old Tyler Robert McCue of Penetanguishene. They say he is wanted on a charge of armed robbery.

The OPP says McCue, and another man who was arrested on Thursday, were identified during an investigation into a serious assault that happened on Lescaut Road in Midland on Sunday morning.

Investigators have a 44-year-old Midland man in custody. He faces multiple criminal offences, including attempted murder following the assault that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers. If you see Tyler Robert McCue to call 911 immediately.