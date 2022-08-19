Arrest made, semi-automatic shotgun seized in Barrie investigation

A 41-year-old man faces drug-related charges in connection with an ongoing investigation in Barrie.

Detectives with the Barrie Police Drug Enforcement Unit charged the man of no fixed address with possession, trafficking, and possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine.

Police allege officers also seized cash during the arrest on Thursday night.

According to Barrie police, a search warrant conducted in the early morning hours resulted in the seizure of a semi-automatic shotgun and ammunition. Police did not provide the location of the residence searched.

The accused faces eight charges.