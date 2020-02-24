BARRIE -- A Brampton man has been charged after an employee at the Tanger Outlets in Cookstown reported she was sexually assaulted.

According to police, the incident happened back in October at the outlet mall on County Road 89 near Highway 400.

The victim was not physically hurt, police say, but the incident did involve "non-consensual contact of a sexual nature."

The 23-year-old accused was identified and arrested over the weekend.

South Simcoe Police encourage anyone who feels they "may have been a victim of a sexual assault to come forward."