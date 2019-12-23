BARRIE -- Durham police made a massive drug bust and arrested one person in what they call its second-largest fentanyl seizure in the police force's history.

Durham Drug Enforcement Unit officers led an investigation dubbed Project Burza, seizing roughly 14.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 2.5 kilograms of crystal meth, 2.8 kilograms of cocaine and one kilogram of MDMA, which has an estimated value of $1.5 million.

Officers executed search warrants at five locations in Toronto, York and Durham. They say they also confiscated a loaded gun, ammunition and $70,000 in cash.

A 41-year-old Richmond Hill man faces multiple drug and gun charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.