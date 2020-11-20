BARRIE, ONT. -- A 19-year-old man will be charged with first-degree murder in the death of an Orillia man last week.

34-year-old Derek Simmerson was found suffering from a traumatic injury, lying in the street at Coldwater Road and Emily Street Thursday night. Simmerson died in hospital.

On Sunday morning, investigators tracked a suspect to a gas station along Hwy 11 in Severn Township.

19-year-old Justice Snache of Severn is in custody and will face a charge of first-degree murder.

Police suggest the victim and suspect knew each other but are not elaborating.

Investigators have not released Simmerson's cause of death.