Arrest made in Orillia murder case
Published Friday, November 20, 2020 11:48AM EST Last Updated Sunday, November 22, 2020 8:05PM EST
BARRIE, ONT. -- A 19-year-old man will be charged with first-degree murder in the death of an Orillia man last week.
34-year-old Derek Simmerson was found suffering from a traumatic injury, lying in the street at Coldwater Road and Emily Street Thursday night. Simmerson died in hospital.
On Sunday morning, investigators tracked a suspect to a gas station along Hwy 11 in Severn Township.
19-year-old Justice Snache of Severn is in custody and will face a charge of first-degree murder.
Police suggest the victim and suspect knew each other but are not elaborating.
Investigators have not released Simmerson's cause of death.
