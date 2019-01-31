

CTV Barrie





Police have made an arrest nine months after a 28-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run in Springwater Township.

Dominik Andrew Adamek was walking near the intersection of County Road 53 and Carson Road in the early morning hours on May 5th when he was struck.

The car drove away.

Adamek was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Springwater man’s family appealed to the public to help solve the case.

A $50,000 reward was offered in October for any information.

Investigators have said they are confident the driver knew of the deadly impact.

On Wednesday, police arrested and charged 30-year-old Maimuna Baldeh with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

Baldeh is scheduled to appear in a Collingwood court on March 12.

The OPP say they would like to thank the public for information provided during the investigation.