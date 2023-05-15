Arrest made in Fenelon Falls for 'suspicious person' investigation

Police in Fenelon Falls have made an arrest in a "suspicious person" investigation.

Kawartha Lakes OPP had West Street South from Lindsay Street to Wychwood Crescent closed for the investigation Monday afternoon and were asking the public to avoid the area.

At around 3:30 p.m., police confirmed that an arrest had been made in their investigation, but very little information on the situation has been provided.

#CKLOPP have made an arrest in relation to this investigation. There is no threat to public safety, thank you to everyone for their patience while officers conducted their investigation. More information will be provided when available. ^ln — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) May 15, 2023

Police said there is no risk to public safety.

- This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available