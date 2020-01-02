BARRIE -- A 27-year-old Brampton man is facing serious charges after a collision this past summer that claimed the life of a 48-year-old woman.

A pickup truck and the victim's SUV collided on Healey Road, east of Innis Lake Road in Caledon late in the afternoon on June 13, 2019.

Three other people were taken to hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries. There was no update on their current conditions.

Caledon OPP charged the Brampton man with dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.