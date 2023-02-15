Arrest made in connection to weekend break-ins in Penetanguishene
Police investigating a series of criminal incidents in Penetanguishene over the weekend arrested a local man who now faces a slew of charges.
On Saturday night, police officers were called to a home on Hewson Street for a report of someone trying to break into a vehicle.
Two days later, the owner of a Main Street restaurant reported the business had been broken into overnight, and the perpetrator stole a cash box and an undisclosed amount of money.
Police say they were able to identify the suspect, who was arrested on Church Street in the early morning hours on Tuesday.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
They allege the suspect had a quantity of crack cocaine and was also wanted for outstanding judicial processes.
The 23-year-old Penetanguishene man faces 10 charges, including resisting police, failing to comply with a probation order, break and enter, possession of break-in instruments, possession of stolen property, and mischief.
He also faces a drug charge for the cocaine allegedly found during his arrest.
The accused is in police custody awaiting a bail hearing.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian man who lost mother and sister in Turkiye earthquake struggles to help surviving siblings
Mohammad Ajmal Nikzad’s mother, along with his brother and sisters, were living in a seven-storey building when the deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake jolted wide swaths of Turkey and Syria last week.
'I did my best': Brenda Lucki retiring as RCMP commissioner
Embattled RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has announced she is stepping down, saying that she is leaving knowing 'I did my best.' In a statement, Lucki says she's decided to retire and her last day will be March 17.
Man walking dog shot at 13 times after gesturing at vehicle to slow down, police say
A 65-year-old man, who was out walking his dog in Schomberg, Ont., is now fighting for his life after being shot at 13 times in a random attack after he gestured at a speeding vehicle to slow down, police said.
Raquel Welch, 'Fantastic Voyage' star, has died at age 82
Raquel Welch, a veteran actress who rose to fame in the 1960s, has died, according to a statement provided by her manager. She was 82.
Liberals, Conservatives in a 'dead heat' as health-care concerns soar among Canadians: Nanos
With the health-care funding deal in the headlines and concern over the state of health care soaring -- latest tracking numbers by Nanos Research show Liberals enjoying a bounce in ballot support, and in a dead heat with the Conservatives.
'Canadian cannabis is in peril': Industry leaders call on feds to help
Amid hundreds of layoffs at one of Canada's largest cannabis producers, industry leaders are calling for federal action to help save the sector they say is being killed off with high tax rates and other policies.
Judge to Trump: Too late to offer DNA to rebut rape claim
Former U.S. President Donald Trump missed his chance to use his DNA to try to prove he didn't rape a longtime magazine advice columnist, a federal judge said Wednesday, clearing away a potential roadblock to an April trial.
Chilean poet Pablo Neruda may have been poisoned, Canadian researchers suggest
For nearly 50 years, the death of Nobel Prize-winning Chilean poet Pablo Neruda has been shrouded in mystery, with longstanding allegations that he had been assassinated. Now, new forensic evidence has emerged that the literary great may have been poisoned.
Federal audit finds Hockey Canada did not use public funds for legal settlements
An audit commissioned by the federal government has found that Hockey Canada did not use public funds to settle sexual assault cases or pay for related legal fees.
Atlantic
-
'I did my best': Brenda Lucki retiring as RCMP commissioner
Embattled RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has announced she is stepping down, saying that she is leaving knowing 'I did my best.' In a statement, Lucki says she's decided to retire and her last day will be March 17.
-
Special weather statements issued ahead of freezing rain risk for the Maritimes Friday
The Maritime region is set to experience a weather whiplash when unseasonably warm temperatures drop to below zero at the end of the week.
-
Former medical student accused of murder was motivated by greed: Crown prosecutor
A Crown prosecutor says William Sandeson was motivated by greed when the former medical student carried out a plan to kill another student during a drug deal.
Montreal
-
Businessman Mitch Garber pitches taking over Montreal Gazette as paper faces more cuts
Businessman Mitch Garber says he's ready and willing to buy the Montreal Gazette either by himself or with a group of local shareholders as the city's oldest newspaper could soon lose up to a quarter of its staff.
-
Liberal MP may not vote for party's language bill due to changes made by opposition
A Liberal member of Parliament says it would be difficult to support his government's official languages bill because of changes the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois have made to it, which he believes could reduce English services in Quebec.
-
There's no energy crisis, says Fitzgibbon, contrary to what Skeete says
There is no energy crisis in Quebec, according to Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon, even though one of his colleagues argues otherwise.
Ottawa
-
Problematic LRT train parts still pose 'risk to safety,' TSB says
The Transportation Safety Board is issuing a dire warning about the axle bearing assembly on Ottawa's Confederation Line vehicles, saying they will "continue to pose a risk to safety" until OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Maintenance resolve the issue.
-
Gymnastics coach in Ottawa and Kingston facing sexual assault charges
A gymnastics coach is facing sexual assault charges in connection to alleged incidents that occurred in the Ottawa and Kingston area over an eight-year period.
-
Homicide unit investigating shooting death of 18-year-old man
Ottawa police say they are investigating a Valentine’s Day homicide after an 18-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday evening.
Toronto
-
Some coffee drinkers could face kidney dysfunction if they don't reduce caffeine, new U of T research finds
New University of Toronto research found some coffee drinkers may need to start putting up boundaries with caffeine or face an increased risk of kidney dysfunction.
-
Man walking dog shot at 13 times after gesturing at vehicle to slow down, police say
A 65-year-old man, who was out walking his dog in Schomberg, Ont., is now fighting for his life after being shot at 13 times in a random attack after he gestured at a speeding vehicle to slow down, police said.
-
'It's at a crisis point': Dubious insurer practice of paying less than Ontario minimum wage appears to be spreading
Ontario’s insurance regulator says a major insurance company was just wrong when it told a man grievously injured in a hit-and-run to find caregivers to work for less than minimum wage.
Kitchener
-
Two teens taken to hospital after stabbing in Guelph
Guelph police say two teens have been transported to hospital and two more have been arrested after a stabbing outside a restaurant in Bullfrog Plaza at the intersection of Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street.
-
Nearly $250K scammed from Chinese students in Waterloo region: police
Waterloo regional police say since October 2022 police have been investigating two incidents targeting international Chinese students at post-secondary institutions in Waterloo region.
-
Baden, Ont. restaurant future uncertain after building goes up for sale
Nathalia Zuniga and her husband quit their corporate jobs over six years ago to open the doors of their restaurant in Baden, Ont.
London
-
'Something has to be done': A tragic crash south of Strathroy has renewed calls for safety improvements at a busy rural intersection
The crash claimed two lives at Melbourne Road and Glendon Drive. It was the second fatal collision in recent years and residents who live nearby say there have been many more close calls.
-
'He's been driven out': CAO who helped guide newly elected council shockingly resigns
After just over two years on the job, Central Elgin (CE) chief administrative officer (CAO) Paul Shipway has shockingly resigned.
-
OPP investigating after boys find possible human remains
Multiple OPP investigators have gathered alongside the Thames River in Dorchester Wednesday after a group of boys found possible human remains.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal crash in northwestern Ontario closes Highways 11, 17
A serious crash Wednesday morning involving two SUVs on Highways 11 and 17, about 80 kilometres east of Thunder Bay, has resulted in one death and several people injured.
-
Sudbury students help build human-size robot using 3D printing
Students at Sudbury’s Lasalle Secondary School have been busy building a robot -- the first of its kind in northern Ontario.
-
Timmins police chief says plan in place to deal with recent resignations
The chief of the Timmins Police Service, Daniel Foy, told CTV News after the police board meeting Wednesday that plans are in the works to attract new officers to the city and keep existing officers on the force long-term.
Windsor
-
'They consider my son’s name a criminal activity': Windsorite denied personalized licence plate
Safwan Ammar wanted to memorialize his deceased son in a permanent way.
-
Fight to make the Detroit River a UNESCO world heritage site picking up support
A Detroit-based historian’s 15-year battle to see the Detroit River become a UNESCO world heritage site is getting more aggressive.
-
‘More than just a bridge’: A dozen buildings and public art showcased at Gordie Howe Bridge Project
When we look at the Gordie Howe International Bridge Project the bridge itself gets all of the attention.
Calgary
-
Truck slams into bus, vehicles and building in northwest Calgary
Calgary police are investigating a collision in the city's northwest on Wednesday that saw a pickup truck plow into several vehicles before crashing into a building.
-
Backlot lease termination prompts movement to save decades-old Calgary queer space
The future of a Calgary gay bar that’s been a staple of the LGBTQ2S+ community over the past 47 years is now in jeopardy as ownership was handed a lease termination notice for a proposed condo development.
-
Dr. John Cowell appoints temporary provisional lead to oversee EMS leadership
A temporary provisional lead of EMS has been appointed, a spokesperson for the Alberta government confirmed to CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
‘It’s hard to believe it’s here’: Team Sask. Biathlete heading to Canada Winter Games in PEI
A group of biathletes from Saskatchewan is getting set for their first Canada Winter Games.
-
Saskatoon man who brutally killed Indigenous woman 23 years ago granted day parole
A Saskatoon man found guilty of brutally murdering an Indigenous woman 23 years ago has been granted day parole.
-
Sask. kids relying on specialized pediatric unit left in limbo as doctor departs
A Saskatchewan pediatric gastrointestinal unit may soon have no doctor left to staff it, leaving patients and their families scrambling for answers.
Edmonton
-
Ultra-rare Gretzky hockey card leads RCMP to arrest hobby shop thief: store owner
An Edmonton man has been arrested after he tried to sell a limited-edition Wayne Gretzky hockey card roughly 40 kilometers away from where it was stolen, the card's owner says.
-
Man charged with indecent acts at post-secondary schools, police believe there may be more victims
A man has been charged after allegedly performing indecent acts at Edmonton post-secondary campuses, and police believe there may be additional victims.
-
Indigenous Edmontonian takes the runway at New York Fashion Week
A 19-year-old Edmonton model has returned from his international debut at New York Fashion Week, a milestone he never thought would come true.
Vancouver
-
'No justice, no closure:' Family outraged that driver in deadly B.C. crash won't serve jail time
The family of a young woman killed in a 2020 crash in Coquitlam says the driver's sentence falls short of delivering justice or closure.
-
Health-care vacancies grow in much of B.C. as advocacy ramps up
Vacancies for health-care positions have grown dramatically since the start of the pandemic in British Columbia’s two smallest health authorities as mayors for rural and remote communities gear up to push for more resources.
-
'We just want it done right': Italian Cultural Centre voices concerns about nearby supportive housing project
A new supportive housing project has been given the green light in Vancouver, but a representative for the local community is voicing concerns about safety.