Arrest made in brazen daytime robbery in Midland
A Midland man accused of a brazen daytime robbery at a local business faces charges.
On Monday around noon, police say the man went into a King Street business twice before smashing a display case, grabbing merchandise and running off.
Police say the business owner followed the bandit but lost him when he escaped into a nearby vehicle.
OPP officers, including forensic and crime unit members, attended the scene and launched an investigation.
The following day, they arrested the 32-year-old Midland man and charged him with robbery with violence, theft over $5,000, and dangerous driving.
Police released the accused from custody with a scheduled court appearance at a later date.
