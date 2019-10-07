Barrie police arrested a man accused of a brazen armed robbery at a bingo hall over the weekend.

The first round of games was about to start when a man approached the counter at the Delta Bingo and Gaming Centre on Bayfield Street on Saturday morning.

The manager tells CTV News the man calmly waved a gun at the employee and demanded money with 65 surveillance cameras recording his every move. "She did as she should. Gave him the money and he walked out nonchalant and rode away on his bike," Tom Aikins describes.

The entire incident lasted less than three minutes.

The man took off with an undisclosed amount of money, and many of the 40 customers playing bingo at the time had no idea what had happened.

"The next thing I knew, there was a policeman coming in with a dog," recalls one player. "Then right behind him, there was another policeman, looked like an AKA-47, I mean, it was fully loaded, coming in behind him."

Police later arrested a 34-year-old Barrie man in connection with the robbery.