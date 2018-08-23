

CTV Barrie





Barrie police say they arrested a man on Wednesday in connection with vandalism at a body shop in the city.

Surveillance video showed the suspect smashing the windows of multiple customer vehicles within the lot at Zenetec on Tiffin Street.

The company says 20 vehicles were targeted on three separate nights.

Police say they have charged a 26-year-old Barrie man with 20 counts of mischief and for breaching probation.

He appeared in a Barrie court on Wednesday.