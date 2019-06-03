

CTV Barrie





Police arrested a 47-year-old Barrie man in connection with a bank robbery last week.

Barrie police released surveillance footage of the man going into the RBC on Bayfield Street on Mon., May 27 around 2:30 p.m.

He can be seen in the video approaching the teller and allegedly demanded cash before running out of the bank.

Police spotted the suspect on Saturday in downtown Barrie.

He is facing robbery charges.