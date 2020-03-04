Arrest made in bank robberies in Barrie and Toronto
Published Wednesday, March 4, 2020 2:23PM EST
The Bank of Montreal was allegedly robbed on Mon., Feb. 10, 2020, in Barrie. (CTV News)
TORONTO -- A 40-year-old man is facing charges related to bank robberies in Toronto and Barrie.
Toronto police allege the incidents both took place last month.
In each case, they allege the man covered his face with a scarf or medical mask and left with hundreds of dollars in cash.
He's now facing two counts each of robbery and disguise with intent.