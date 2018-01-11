

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A man affiliated with a local hockey team has been charged in the alleged off-ice assault of a linesman.

York Regional Police say a 22-year-old man from Beeton has been charged with assaulted in connection with the alleged incident that took place at the Magna Centre in Newmarket on Dec. 22.

It’s alleged that a 21-year-old linesman was punched in the head between periods. He was sent to hospital for a fractured jaw, stitches and a concussion.

York Regional Police confirm that the person charged is affiliated with the TNT Tornados, but couldn’t say what position he held with the team.

The Ontario Minor Hockey Association banned the team’s coaches after the allegations surfaced.

In a statement to CTV Barrie, OMHA executive director Ian Taylor said the team’s head coach will be suspended until Jan. 15.

“This position is responsible for the conduct of their team officials and players. All other team officials have been reinstated, effective Jan. 11.”

The TNT Tornados coaching staff didn't want to comment on the arrest.

The OMHA says the team official accused in the assault has been deemed ineligible to participate as an official or volunteer with league, pending the results of court proceedings.