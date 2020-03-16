BARRIE -- A woman has been charged in relation to vehicle thefts in Bradford this morning.

Police say they got a call about a suspicious person going through vehicles in people’s driveways around 6 a.m on Monday in the Line 6 and Melbourne Drive area.

In addition to being charged with theft, the 30-year-old Bradford woman was charged with failing to comply with police orders.

Police retrieved stolen property and are looking to return it to rightful owners.

If you recognize an item in the photo above or notice you’re missing something from your vehicle, contact Const. Wazeer Rahiman at (905)-775-3311 extension 1444.