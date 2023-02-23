Arrest made 5 months after deadly hit-and-run in York Region

Five months after a pedestrian died in a hit-and-run in East Gwillimbury, police have made an arrest.

Investigators with York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit say the accused turned himself in on Tuesday.

Police charged the 51-year-old East Gwillimbury man with failing to stop after an accident - causing death.

Officers found the pedestrian, a 70-year-old man, dead on Davis Drive in late September between Bales Road and Warden Avenue.

Police sought help to find the driver responsible and say tips from the public resulted in the suspect being identified and ultimately arrested.

They ask anyone with information who has not come forward to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.