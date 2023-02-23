Arrest made 5 months after deadly hit-and-run in York Region
Five months after a pedestrian died in a hit-and-run in East Gwillimbury, police have made an arrest.
Investigators with York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit say the accused turned himself in on Tuesday.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Police charged the 51-year-old East Gwillimbury man with failing to stop after an accident - causing death.
Officers found the pedestrian, a 70-year-old man, dead on Davis Drive in late September between Bales Road and Warden Avenue.
Police sought help to find the driver responsible and say tips from the public resulted in the suspect being identified and ultimately arrested.
They ask anyone with information who has not come forward to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here is how Canada spent $1B in military aid for Ukraine since the war began
In the year since Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine, Canada has committed more than $1 billion in military aid to help Ukrainians defend themselves from Russia. CTVNews.ca breaks down how Canada's money has been spent as of mid-February 2023, as well as the status of shipments of supplies and military deployments.
DEVELOPING | Canadian privacy regulators launch joint investigation into TikTok
Canada is launching a joint federal and provincial investigation into short-video app TikTok over concerns about the Chinese-owned platform's collection, use and disclosure of personal information, the Privacy Commissioner of Canada said on Thursday.
Loblaw facing 'over 1,000 supplier requests' for fresh price hikes: Galen G. Weston
Canada's biggest grocer is facing fresh price hikes from suppliers, signalling food inflation will continue its relentless ascent in the coming months.
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who may be in Toronto area
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued by Ontario Provincial Police for a 31-year-old man known to frequent the Toronto area.
Feds sign health funding deals with five provinces: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has signed health-care agreements in principle with all four Atlantic Provinces and Ontario.
Harvey Weinstein gets 16 years for rape, sexual assault
A Los Angeles judge on Thursday sentenced Harvey Weinstein to 16 years in prison after a jury convicted him of the 2013 rape and sexual assault of an Italian actor and model.
Government spent nearly $400K on hotels for Queen's funeral, including $6K/night suite
The Canadian government spent nearly $400,000 on hotel rooms during the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, a figure that includes a luxurious $6,000-a-night river-view suite.
Getting divorced? The top tax considerations to take into account
There are three different tax consequences couples should take into consideration when it comes to breaking up, Silvia Jacinto, tax partner at Deloitte explains on CTVNews.ca
Effects of COVID-19 fatigue in elite athlete revealed in new study
Not even elite athletes can escape the effects of post-COVID-19 fatigue, though their experiences may vary from the average patient's, according to a new study published in the British Medical Journal on Feb. 17.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau signs health-care agreements with Atlantic provinces
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signed health-care agreements in principle with all four Atlantic provinces.
-
Friday snow, late winter cold stretch ahead
A low-pressure system is expected to bring more snowfall to parts of the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday.
-
N.S. reports 10 COVID-19 deaths from previous reporting periods, rise in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting 10 COVID-19 deaths in its weekly update, all of which are from previous reporting periods.
Montreal
-
Quebec bill aims to protect rape victims from forced paternity tests
Quebec's Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette tabled a new bill on Thursday that would refuse the right of rapists to demand paternity tests for the offspring of their crimes.
-
Class action application filed against Montreal billionaire following allegations involving teen girls
A class-action lawsuit request was filed Wednesday against a tech company and its founder, Robert Miller, a Montreal billionaire accused by multiple women of paying them for sex when they were underage.
-
Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge to reportedly cost Quebec $2 billion
The cost to repair the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge may stretch well past the original price tag with one report suggesting it could reach $2 billion.
Ottawa
-
Here's how long Ottawa drivers are spending in traffic
The newly released TomTom Traffic Index found the average travel time for a 10-kilometre drive in Ottawa increased 50 seconds in 2022 to an average of 14 minutes.
-
Ontario, federal government reach health-care deal
Ontario and the federal government have reached a deal in principle on health care, the province said Thursday. Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the province accepted the 10-year deal Wednesday after the two sides agreed to add reviews into the deal to ensure long-term sustainability.
-
Here's where Ottawa's new photo radar cameras are going to go
The city says it plans to install 23 new cameras this year, bringing the total to 40 by the end of 2023, including four cameras on high-speed roads to see if they help reduce street racing.
Toronto
-
Toronto mayoral byelection to be held on June 26
The byelection to replace Toronto's former mayor John Tory is tentatively set for June 26, the city clerk announced Thursday.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who may be in Toronto area
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued by Ontario Provincial Police for a 31-year-old man known to frequent the Toronto area.
-
Longer TTC waits coming soon. These are the routes that will be impacted
The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is set to roll out changes next month that will hike the wait times of more than a dozen buses.
Kitchener
-
Video of rats at Kitchener encampment sparks concern
The Waterloo regional paramedics union is raising the alarm after spotting a large number of rats uncomfortably close to their downtown paramedics’ bay.
-
Police investigating after shots fired in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating after shots were fired in a Cambridge neighbourhood overnight.
-
Region of Waterloo will not appeal court decision to allow Kitchener encampment to stay
The Region of Waterloo says it will not appeal Justice M. Valente's decision to allow for an encampment to remain at the corner of Victoria and Weber Streets in Kitchener.
London
-
Man seriously injured in violent assault, London police investigating
London police are calling for witnesses to an aggravated assault on Dundas Street after a man allegedly randomly attacked another, leaving him seriously injured.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Frozen street? No problem
A six-year-old St. Thomas girl is taking advantage of a little extra ice time after a winter storm moved through southern Ontario.
-
Herbert Hildebrandt sentenced to probation, community service
Herbert Hildebrandt has been sentenced to two years probation, 100 hours of community service and a $1,000 fine. Justice M. Poland handed down the decision in a St. Thomas courtroom on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Wright will take the stand, will say he was in video store morning Sweeney was murdered
Robert Steven Wright will take the stand in his own defence, his lawyer said Thursday morning during opening arguments in his second-degree murder trial.
-
Ontario, federal government reach health-care deal
Ontario and the federal government have reached a deal in principle on health care, the province said Thursday. Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the province accepted the 10-year deal Wednesday after the two sides agreed to add reviews into the deal to ensure long-term sustainability.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Dominic Giroux leaving HSN to lead Hôpital Montfort
Health Sciences North’s President and CEO Dominic Giroux his stepping down from is position in June.
Windsor
-
Ice storm wipes out power for over 25,000 Windsor customers during peak
Windsor-Essex residents are cleaning up after a winter ice storm swept through the region, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people.
-
Suspect sought after bank robbery in south Windsor
Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a bank robbery in South Windsor.
-
Windsor crews handling tree calls after storm. Here’s what to do
City of Windsor forestry crews were kept very busy on Thursday with calls related to tree damage from Wednesday night’s ice storm.
Calgary
-
Weather too polar for penguins! Extreme cold continues in Calgary
It's so cold in Calgary that even penguins prefer to stay indoors.
-
Edmonton and Calgary suspects face manslaughter charge in Keanan Crane's death
Two men, one from Calgary and the other from Edmonton, have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the 2022 death of Keanan Crane.
-
Calgary man accused of yelling racial slurs, biting woman at bus shelter along 17 Ave SW
A 36-year-old Calgary man faces charges after allegedly spewing racial slurs and biting a woman at a bus stop in January.
Saskatoon
-
New charges in death of Sask. man discovered dead after a house explosion
Prince Albert police have laid a new charge in the 2021 death of Jeremy Starblanket from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.
-
Saskatoon city council approves plan to borrow millions to cover snow removal cost
A plan to take out a loan to cover the anticipated $20 million cost of removing the snow left behind by a winter storm in December was approved by Saskatoon's city council.
-
Saskatoon dance instructor facing child pornography charges
A Saskatoon dance instructor who works with youth in the city has been accused of possessing child pornography.
Edmonton
-
3 Edmonton business men buy Edmonton Stingers basketball team
The Edmonton Stingers basketball team is now under new ownership.
-
Oilers forward Kane has broken ribs, insider says; Kostin expected back against Penguins
Evander Kane's bad-luck season now includes broken ribs on top of a gruesome sliced-wrist injury, according to a TSN insider.
-
Feds sign health funding deals with five provinces: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has signed health-care agreements in principle with all four Atlantic Provinces and Ontario.
Vancouver
-
'People are exhausted': Calls for B.C. government to pilot 4-day work week
Should B.C. businesses switch to a four-day work week? The provincial Green Party thinks so.
-
Federal disaster aid program for 2021 B.C. floods now tops $1B
Federal disaster assistance to help British Columbia rebuild after devastating flooding in November 2021 now exceeds $1 billion, Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said Thursday as he visited one of the cities hit hardest by the disaster.
-
Flames rip through Coquitlam home, marking the city’s 3rd residential fire in 1 week
Flames ripped through a house in Coquitlam early Thursday—the third residential fire the city has seen in a week.