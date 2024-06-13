Armed suspects wanted in Essa Township road rage remain at large: OPP
Police are hoping to track down three suspects wanted for a road rage incident involving a firearm in Essa Township that happened earlier this year.
According to provincial police, three young men, believed to be between 18 and 25 years of age with tan complexions, were reportedly driving erratically at high speeds and waving a firearm on February 20 around 3 p.m.
Police say they were in a white Infinity SUV travelling on County Road 90, just west of Barrie.
Authorities hope the public can help with the investigation. They say police recovered the suspect vehicle, which had been stolen.
The driver was wearing a dark-coloured balaclava with sunglasses, and the passenger appeared to have short brown hair.
Police encourage anyone with information to contact Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
To help Canadians get an up-to-date picture of the quality of the air they're breathing in their communities, CTVNews.ca has created a tracker showing the current Air Quality Health Index conditions for 100+ locations across Canada, as well as the current locations of wildfire outbreaks.