    Armed suspects wanted in Essa Township road rage remain at large: OPP

    An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured. (Source: OPP) An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured. (Source: OPP)
    Police are hoping to track down three suspects wanted for a road rage incident involving a firearm in Essa Township that happened earlier this year.

    According to provincial police, three young men, believed to be between 18 and 25 years of age with tan complexions, were reportedly driving erratically at high speeds and waving a firearm on February 20 around 3 p.m.

    Police say they were in a white Infinity SUV travelling on County Road 90, just west of Barrie.

    Authorities hope the public can help with the investigation. They say police recovered the suspect vehicle, which had been stolen.

    The driver was wearing a dark-coloured balaclava with sunglasses, and the passenger appeared to have short brown hair.

    Police encourage anyone with information to contact Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

