    • Armed suspects rob Collingwood jewelry store spurring significant police pursuit

    Three people face charges in connection with an armed robbery in downtown Collingwood.

    According to provincial police, the suspects fired a weapon after going into a jewelry store on Hurontario Street around 3:20 p.m. on Monday.

    A short time later, the suspects were seen taking off in a dark-coloured SUV.

    Police say none of the store employees were injured.

    The incident prompted the OPP to post on social media, warning the public to avoid the areas of Concession 6, Nottawasaga Sideroad 33/34 , and Sideroad 27/28 while officers actively searched for the trio near the Collingwood Regional Airport.

    Officers found an abandoned SUV in a field near County Road 124 and the 30/31 Sideroad just south of Nottawa. Police say the SUV had been reported stolen by Toronto Police Services.

    A search got underway with assistance from the OPP K9 unit, the OPP helicopter team, and multiple officers.

    The suspects were apprehended without incident a few hours later, according to police.

    Following the arrests, police confirmed there was no threat to public safety.

    The investigation is ongoing, with the authorities asking anyone with information to call Collingwood OPP at 705-445-4321 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

