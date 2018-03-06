

CTV Barrie





A robbery suspect armed with a large knife got more than he bargained for when he tried to hold up a store clerk in Muskoka.

The OPP says a 19-year-old man entered a convenience store on Manitoba Street in Bracebridge on Tuesday, just before 12:30 a.m.

According to provincial police, the man was armed with a large knife and demanded cash from the store employee. However, the clerk was able to wrestle the knife away from the suspect, forcing him to flee from the store.

But police say the suspect returned to the store, asking the clerk to give him back his knife.

The OPP arrived a short time later and arrested the suspect. He has been charged with armed robbery and being intoxicated in a public place.

The accused will appear in court later this month.