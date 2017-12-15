

CTV Barrie





A man who allegedly held up a downtown Barrie convenience store with a pellet gun was arrested a just few blocks away.

Barrie police say the man entered the Circle K on Dunlop Street just after 3 a.m. on Friday. Investigators say he made off with cash and cigarettes, and fled on foot.

Officers tracked the suspect to an address down the road. He was arrested and charged with robbery, disguise with intent and breach of probation.

The 32-year-old accused will appear in a Barrie court on Friday.