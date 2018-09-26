

CTV Barrie





York Regional Police are looking for two suspects following an armed robbery in Vaughan.

Officers were called to a currency exchange business on Tuesday. Police say two men entered the store with their faces covered and pointed a handgun at the employee. She ran into the back of the store and locked the door. The suspects then fled on foot empty-handed.

The first suspect is described as a black man around 25 years old. He is approximately 6 feet tall and was wearing a black hoodie and had a black bandanna covering his face. He was carrying a black duffle bag with white lining.

The second suspect is described as being 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet seven inches tall. He was wearing a neon vest and black hoodie. He was carrying a black duffle bag with a crowbar.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.