Armed men steal pizza delivery car in Gravenhurst: OPP

Armed men steal pizza delivery car in Gravenhurst: OPP

A Domino's Pizza delivery car is seen in this 2007 file photo. (AP / Douglas C. Pizac) A Domino's Pizza delivery car is seen in this 2007 file photo. (AP / Douglas C. Pizac)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What your Canada Day BBQ will cost with hot inflation

The Canada Day long weekend is the perfect time for burgers on the grill, cold drinks and time with family and friends. Yet a backyard barbecue comes with a bigger price tag this year as food prices soared 9.7 per cent in May.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver