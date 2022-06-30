Armed men steal pizza delivery car in Gravenhurst: OPP

Police are investigating an armed robbery after two suspects allegedly jumped into a pizza delivery car and took off in Muskoka.

Provincial police say the victim was delivering pizza Wednesday night around 11 at an apartment building on Old Muskoka Road in Gravenhurst when two suspects armed with an edged weapon assaulted him.

Police say they stole his vehicle and drove away, travelling toward Bethune Drive.

The victim ran to a nearby residence for help.

He suffered minor injuries.

The vehicle is a black 2009 Mazda four-door with the licence plate number CWPB246. It also had a Dominos pizza sign attached to the roof.

Police ask anyone with surveillance video or information of the incident to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.