Armed masked men tied up employees, robbed business in Grey Highlands: OPP

Provincial police seek to identify two armed masked men accused of robbing a financial business in Grey Highlands.

According to police, two men went into the Grey Road 2 business on Friday around 5 p.m. armed with a firearm.

Police say they bound the employees and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect descriptions are vague. Police say both men have thin builds and are five feet eight to five feet 10 inches tall. They also say one man is Black.

The investigation continues with police asking the public to contact Grey Bruce OPP with any information to help the case.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.