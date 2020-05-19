Armed break and enter results in multiple charges for Parry Sound men
Published Tuesday, May 19, 2020 4:26PM EDT
BARRIE -- Two 19-year-old men are facing criminal charges in connection with an armed break and enter in Parry Sound.
According to West Parry Sound OPP, the two accused broke into a home on Georgina Street on Saturday night.
The suspects are charged with pointing a firearm, disguise with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and more.
Both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Wednesday.