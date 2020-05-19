BARRIE -- Two 19-year-old men are facing criminal charges in connection with an armed break and enter in Parry Sound.

According to West Parry Sound OPP, the two accused broke into a home on Georgina Street on Saturday night.

The suspects are charged with pointing a firearm, disguise with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and more.

Both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Wednesday.