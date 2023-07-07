Armed bank robbery in Orillia

According to police, at 4:45 p.m. Thursday evening, a man entered a bank with a firearm and demanded cash from the teller.

The suspect fled on foot with the money, but it's not known what direction he went.

The OPP's canine unit was called in to search the area.

The man is described as white, approximately 5 foot 8, 160 pounds, wearing jeans, a white long-sleeve shirt, a dark bucket hat, and a medical mask.

"Whenever a handgun is displayed, it obviously elevates the crime to a different level," said OPP Const. Derrick Tilley.

"We are very concerned that a handgun was displayed. We don't feel that there is, at this point, a concern to public safety or a threat to public safety. We believe this was an isolated incident," said Tilley.

Anyone with dashcam footage is asked to look between 4 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. to help identify the suspect.