'Armed and dangerous' duo on the loose: Rama police

Police are on the hunt for two suspects considered "armed and dangerous" and say there is a concern for public safety.

Rama Police Service says Jacob 'Kris' Bruckner, 24, and Madison 'Ashley' Alcorn, 28, are wanted on multiple criminal offences involving the discharging of a firearm near Orillia on the First Nation Territory of Rama on Jan. 1.

Police say the two are on the run, and their whereabouts are unknown.

They ask the public to contact the police with any information and warn not to approach the pair if spotted.

Police request information or tips to be submitted to the police or anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

If anyone knows of their location, police advise calling 911.

The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.