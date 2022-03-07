'Armed and dangerous' double shooting suspect's photo released by Barrie police

Police released an image of an 18-year-old man wanted for attempted murder in connection with a double shooting on Bayfield Street in Barrie last month.

Barrie police say Zia Mohammed Chaudhry is wanted in relation to the shooting on Bayfield Street near Grove Street on Feb. 15 that left two men in their 20s injured. The victims were airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with gunshot wounds.

Police say Chaudhry is known by the street name Trey. He is five feet 10 inches tall with a thin build.

Along with attempted murder, Chaudhry is wanted on charges of discharging a firearm with intent and two counts of aggravated assault.

He is known to frequent the Toronto and Barrie areas.

Police say Chaudhry is considered armed and dangerous and caution the public not to approach him if spotted. Instead, they suggest immediately contacting the police or 911.