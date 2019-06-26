

CTV Barrie





Two women are facing charges after an early morning incident on Wednesday on 8th Street East in Owen Sound.

Police say the two women were allegedly arguing over who would drive.

When police arrived, one of the women allegedly pushed and screamed at the officers.

Both women are accused of being drunk at the time.

Police say that after giving the 34-year-old Owen Sound woman several warnings, she was eventually placed under arrest and held at the station until she could sober up.

The other woman, who officers say was sitting in the driver’s seat, was arrested for being impaired.

The 28-year-old Georgian Bluffs woman was also charged for refusing to provide a breath sample.