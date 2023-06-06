Arena named in honour of officer killed in Innisfil shooting

On Tuesday, the Town of Innisfil honoured Const. Morgan Russell with the renaming of the South Innisfil Arena and community centre.

Const. Russell was killed in the line of duty last fall along with Const. Devon Northrup while responding to a home disturbance.

The town officially renamed the arena the Morgan Russell memorial arena and community centre, honouring Russell, who grew up in the Lefroy area where the community centre is located.

“Morgan grew up in Lefroy and played hockey in this building, so it felt so fitting to unveil and name the arena in his honour,” said Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin.

At the unveiling of the arena, Const. Russell’s family, friends and former colleagues paid tribute to the fallen officer with a plaque presented to the family in his honour.

“It is an emotional time for us. It is so special to have this lasting, permanent memorial for Russell, and arenas are a special place where people can gather,” said South Simcoe police Chief John Van Dyke.

Russell was a 33-year veteran of the force at the time of his death and a husband and father of two.

“It has been eight months, and it is still fresh; however, time is the healer of all wounds and events like these today help with the closure and the remembrance, and these are important,” said Chief Van Dyke.

According to Chief Van Dyke, a park in Bradford West Gwillimbury will be renamed in the coming weeks in honour of Const. Devon Northrup.