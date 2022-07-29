Area hospitals loosen screening protocols
Three hospitals are modifying COVID-19 screening policies for inpatients and visitors.
In Alliston at Stevenson Memorial Hospital, people coming to the hospital will be able to self-screen for symptoms of COVID-19 in the main entrance lobby, with the exception of designated visitors on Aug. 2.
Masks must still be worn in the hospital by all patients, supports and visitors unless eating or drinking. Visitors are not permitted to eat or drink in patient rooms. The cafeteria continues to remain closed to the public at this time.
"We thank the community for their cooperation over the last two years as there have been several changes," says Julia Sek, VP of clinical services. "We hope this will streamline the process for patients, supports and visitors when coming to Stevenson, and we ask for your cooperation again with self-screening prior to entering the hospital."
Visitors of inpatients are still required to complete active screening at the screening desk inside the main entrance during visiting hours from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. As a reminder, proof of COVID-19 vaccination is no longer required.
Self-screening questions will be posted at the main entrance for patients/supports to answer before proceeding. Any visitor who fails the screening questions related to COVID-19 symptoms cannot enter the hospital – unless seeking care in the Emergency Department or an urgent appointment.
RELATED STORY: Collingwood hospital drops pandemic screening
And as provincial pandemic measures ease, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC), including Huntsville District Memorial Hospital and South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, is moving to self-screening for COVID-19 symptoms as of July 28.
All outpatients and visitors must self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms using signage posted at the entrances prior to entering the hospitals. Having passed screening, outpatients and visitors are required to sanitize their hands and put on a hospital-issued mask from the supply of masks provided.
"MAHC is doing its best to find an appropriate balance between loosening restrictions and our obligation to keep patients and families safe while the COVID-19 pandemic is still very much with us," says Cheryl Harrison, MAHC’s president and CEO.
At the same time, MAHC is updating its visiting policy to permit those under the age of 18 to visit inpatients. Other visitor requirements remain unchanged and allow two people to visit per day between visiting hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.
In line with MAHC's masking requirements, the inpatient must also wear a hospital-issued mask while any visitor is in the patient's room. Visiting may commence after the inpatient has received a negative COVID-19 swab result. For everyone's safety, outdoor visiting with a patient on hospital grounds must be approved in advance.
"Please remember that COVID-19 policies are subject to change to react to our local situation,” Harrison said and urged people to "Do your part to keep our staff and patients safe by cleaning your hands often, keeping physical distance between you and others, and getting vaccinated against COVID-19. As you come and go from the hospital, please be patient with these changes."
Top Stories
-
-
CTV NEWS EXCLUSIVE
CTV NEWS EXCLUSIVE | Allegations of a cover-up at Wasaga Beach town hall
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
BREAKING | Condom use can be condition of sexual consent in assault cases, Supreme Court rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says sex with a condom is a different physical act than sex without one, and that the use of a condom can be a condition of consent under sexual assault law.
Here's who can get COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid in Canada, and how
Pfizer’s antiviral medication Paxlovid is designed to reduce the risk of hospitalizations in patients with COVID-19. It’s approved for use in Canada, but the rules about who can prescribe and dispense it vary by province.
Man executed despite calls from victim's family to spare him
An Alabama inmate convicted of killing his former girlfriend decades ago was executed Thursday night despite pleas from the victim's family to spare his life.
Is it safe to travel right now? Experts weigh in on how to mitigate COVID risks on vacation
Experts say that while there's no use in postponing vacations indefinitely in the hopes of COVID-19 being eradicated, there are ways to mitigate risks while travelling, from masking indoors to filling the itinerary with more outdoor activities.
'It ended up being $30K': Vancouver senior loses life savings to phone scam
It started with a phone call and it ended with a 76-year-old Vancouver pensioner losing her life savings.
Will Smith addresses Oscars slap in new video
In a new video, Will Smith says he is 'deeply remorseful' about slapping Chris Rock on stage during this year's Oscar's ceremony.
Should we be naming heat waves like hurricanes?
As extreme heat events around the world continue to become more common and deadlier thanks to the effects of climate change, some climate activists are calling on heat waves to be given names, just like hurricanes and tropical storms.
After pandemic pivots, where have Canadian workers gone?
Restaurants, airlines, schools and nursing homes are at the sharp end of a labour crunch that's afflicted employers all year long. Others, grappling with burnout in precarious or stressful work environments, simply walked away. So if workers are leaving their jobs, where are they going?
Atlantic
-
Woman killed in house fire in Halifax area
A woman has been killed in a house fire in the Halifax area. Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says crews responded to the fire on Moody Park Drive in Williamswood, N.S., around 1:20 a.m. Friday.
-
NEW
NEW | Former police watchdog head denies directing RCMP not to reveal N.S. shooter's guns
The former director of Nova Scotia's police watchdog denies telling the RCMP not to release a list of the weapons seized from the gunman who murdered 22 people in April 2020.
-
Mountie has 'impression' Liberal government interfered with N.S. mass shooting probe
A senior Mountie testified Thursday he believes political interference was behind RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki's determination to have police release details on the guns used in the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Montreal
-
'We can't be afraid to talk': Young Montreal nurses call out mistreatment of Indigenous patients
A group of young nurses and their professors say they need to speak out about the mistreatment of Indigenous patients they've witnessed within Montreal's health-care system, particularly involving people experiencing homelessness.
-
Bill 96 ignores students with 'invisible' disabilities trying to obtain higher education degrees
Students with disabilities say they're worried about how Quebec's controversial language law could negatively impact their ability to pursue higher education and thrive later in life.
-
Pope to hold two meetings with Indigenous groups as his six-day tour comes to an end
Pope Francis is set to end his six-day tour of Canada that he has called a pilgrimage of penance with meetings in Quebec City and Iqaluit.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa ice cream shop ordered to shut down wholesale business
The Merry Dairy in Ottawa says it halted its wholesale operations on Thursday following a visit by an officer from the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
-
Ottawa firefighter died after 'advanced parachute maneuver' while skydiving, company says
An Ottawa firefighter who died in a skydiving accident in Arnprior, Ont. suffered fatal injuries 'during the landing process following an advanced parachute maneuver,' according to the skydiving company.
-
Group behind St. Brigid’s church purchase denies ties to 'Freedom Convoy', says it's about peace and love
The United People of Canada (TUPOC) are calling the new property, located at the corner of St. Patrick Street and Cumberland Street, their "Embassy."
Toronto
-
U of T students living in residence will have to be triple vaccinated against COVID-19
The University of Toronto lifted its vaccination requirement this past spring but will mandate that all students living in residence be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 during the upcoming academic year.
-
'Nobody should have to live on this': ODSP recipients on calls to double payments
This week, more than 200 advocacy groups signed an open letter asking the Ontario government to double ODSP payment rates and ensure they keep up with the soaring cost of living.
-
Woman admitted to Toronto ICU for more than 300 days cleared to go home
After 340 days on a ventilator in intensive care at Humber River Hospital, 27-year-old Nicole Pampena was finally discharged Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Man missing after falling into Grand River
Police are looking for a 26-year-old man who was last seen falling off his Seadoo into the Grand River Thursday night, according to Ontario Provincial Police with the Brant County Detachment.
-
First week of appointments at Waterloo region pediatric vaccine clinics already full
A Kitchener mother says she is feeling a sense of relief now that she can book a COVD-19 vaccine appointment for her three-year-old daughter.
-
London
-
Sarnia man charged after years long harassment investigation
A Sarnia man is facing charges in relation to the criminal harassment of four separate people, spanning back to 2019, according to London police.
-
OPP identify victim of fatal motorcycle crash in St. Thomas
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in the east end of the St. Thomas city limits Thursday night.
-
Victim in stable condition after brazen attack
The victim of an early evening shooting in south west London is stable in hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Condom use can be condition of sexual consent in assault cases, Supreme Court rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says sex with a condom is a different physical act than sex without one, and that the use of a condom can be a condition of consent under sexual assault law.
-
Here's who can get COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid in Canada, and how
Pfizer’s antiviral medication Paxlovid is designed to reduce the risk of hospitalizations in patients with COVID-19. It’s approved for use in Canada, but the rules about who can prescribe and dispense it vary by province.
-
Service Ontario employees among 28 people charged after police bust major auto-theft organizations
More than 200 stolen cars have been recovered and 28 people have been charged, including an unspecified number of Service Ontario employees, in connection with the dismantling of three auto-theft based criminal organizations.
Windsor
-
Civic Holiday: What's open, what's closed in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
While many look for things to do to keep busy this Civic Holiday, there are a few closures across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent to look out for.
-
500 naloxone kits handed out at places of worship in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says 500 naloxone kits have been handed out last month since partnering with churches, mosques, synagogues, and temples in the region.
-
Person rescued from Thames River in Chatham-Kent
A person was taken to the hospital Thursday night after being rescued from the Thames River, fire officials say.
Calgary
-
Dog to be euthanized after death of 86-year-old Betty Williams
The owners of three pit bulls who killed an elderly Calgary woman last month have surrendered one of the dogs to be euthanized.
-
What's open and closed in Calgary over the Heritage Day long weekend
Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in Calgary over the Heritage Day long weekend.
-
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
Saskatoon
-
'It's a safety concern': Saskatoon neighbourhood may lose one of only two ways to reach it
Residents of Montgomery Place are asking the City of Saskatoon for public consultation on a project that they say could hinder access to their community.
-
Saskatoon police help bust auto theft ring involving hundreds of vehicles
Saskatoon police played a key role in an auto theft investigation involving hundreds of vehicles worth millions of dollars.
-
'We have to remain hopeful': Walk held in honour of missing Saskatoon woman and son
Dozens of people took part in a walk to honour Dawn Walker and Vincent Jansen on Thursday morning, a mother and son who were reported missing on Sunday night.
Edmonton
-
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Condom use can be condition of sexual consent in assault cases, Supreme Court rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says sex with a condom is a different physical act than sex without one, and that the use of a condom can be a condition of consent under sexual assault law.
-
Danielle Smith, focus of rivals' debate criticism, deemed UCP leadership front-runner
Political observers say the United Conservative leadership debate demonstrated that former Wildrose leader Danielle Smith is the pacesetter of a party defining itself not by what it stands for but by what it rails against.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Condom use can be condition of sexual consent in assault cases, Supreme Court rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says sex with a condom is a different physical act than sex without one, and that the use of a condom can be a condition of consent under sexual assault law.
-
BC Ferries: Most reservations sold out on major routes for B.C. Day long weekend
Travellers taking BC Ferries over the B.C. Day long weekend are being urged to plan ahead.
-
Homicide investigation underway after assault in Abbotsford, B.C.
Homicide investigators were called to Abbotsford, B.C., Thursday night after an assault became fatal.