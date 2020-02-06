BARRIE -- More than 2,000 students face possible suspensions if their immunization records aren't up to date before the end of the month.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit mailed suspension orders reminding parents of students in grades 2 to 8 to update their immunization information before Feb. 27.

In Ontario, it's the law for children who attend primary or secondary schools to be immunized, unless they have a valid exemption.

Click here for a full list of recommended immunizations.

Most students who received the letters are vaccinated, but the health unit hasn't been notified, which will lead to an automatic suspension.

Parents can update their children's immunization records online or by calling the health unit's Health Connection line at 1-877-721-7520.