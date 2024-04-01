April 1 brings end to on-street overnight parking restrictions in Barrie
April is known for bringing showers for May flowers, but it also brings the end of no overnight parking in the City of Barrie.
The bylaw prohibiting on-street parking during overnight hours runs from December 31 to March 31 to ensure city crews can clear the streets of snow.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Outside of the scheduled timeframe, on-street parking overnight isn't permitted if a Winter Maintenance Event is declared in the event of a significant snowstorm, which Barrie isn't immune to during April.
In an interview with CTV News in late March, Environment Canada's senior climatologist David Phillips said, "You know, we've never had a spring in Barrie that didn't have snow."
That being said, Phillips did say he anticipates warm weather this month, with projected forecasts revealing temperatures to be higher than average into June.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alex Murdaugh gets 40 years in federal prison for final charges
For maybe the last time, Alex Murdaugh, in a prison jumpsuit instead of the suit he used to wear, shuffled into a courtroom Monday in South Carolina and was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.
Video shows brazen daylight shooting in downtown Vancouver
CTV News has obtained video of a targeted shooting that shocked bystanders in a busy area of downtown Vancouver Saturday evening.
'I look forward to being arrested': J.K. Rowling challenges Scotland's new hate crime law
A new law against hate speech came into force in Scotland on Monday, praised by some but criticized by others who say its sweeping provisions could criminalize religious views or tasteless jokes.
Trackers on board: Why criminals might plant a tracking device in your car
Personal tracking devices like Apple AirTags were designed to help us find our keys or wallets. Police in the United States, however, are now investigating how the quarter-sized devices may be a tool in the arsenal of criminal gangs on this side of the border.
B.C. man sentenced for 'brutal' murder at Mission grow-op in 2020
A B.C. man convicted of the "brutal" murder of one person and the assault and confinement of four others at a home he subsequently set ablaze has been sentenced to life in prison and will be eligible for parole in 12 years, according to a recent court decision.
Canadian accused of using Tesla tech to start China-based company released on bail in U.S.
A Canadian entrepreneur in China accused of stealing battery manufacturing technology from Tesla has been released on bail in the United States.
FBI says a driver rammed a vehicle into the front gate of its Atlanta office
The FBI says a driver rammed a vehicle into the front gate of its Atlanta office on Monday, but his motives were not immediately known.
Former Dolphins, Colts player Vontae Davis found dead in his South Florida home
Former Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis was found dead in his South Florida home on Monday, but police say no foul play is suspected.
You may be eligible for LifeLabs class-action lawsuit, but you need to apply soon
Canadian LifeLabs customers have only a few days left to file an application for a class-action settlement resulting from a major data breach.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Dutchie's location briefly on the market before listing removed
There’s been another strange twist in the story of Dutchie’s Fresh Food Market
-
Up to 50 mm of rain forecast this week; GRCA advises ‘extreme caution’ around waterways
The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) is expecting river flows in local waterways to be higher than normal for this time of year.
-
Waterloo Region drivers react to rising gas prices
Gas prices climbed by an average of three cents per litre overnight Sunday into Monday in Waterloo Region.
London
-
'It costs the taxpayer $1M per year to do nothing': Province plans to repurpose former St. Thomas Psychiatric Hospital grounds
The Ontario government is setting aside $100 million to repurpose surplus sites like the former St. Thomas Psychiatric Hospital grounds.
-
Goderich, Ont. shed fire causes $350K in damage
There were some tense moments near downtown Goderich on Monday after a shed caught fire on Newgate Street.
-
London Food Bank wraps up Spring Food Drive with slight decline in donations
The London Food Bank is wrapping up its Spring Food Drive and is calling this year's effort a success. However, the numbers aren't much of an improvement on previous campaigns.
Windsor
-
Windsor home prices outpacing Ontario average, new report finds
A new report shows Windsor's nearly $18,000 increase in average home sales prices over a recent 12-month period was the eighth highest in Ontario, compared to 21 other cities in the province.
-
'Axe the tax' rallies held in Windsor
According to a post on social media, WPS said it respects demonstrators' rights to peacefully protest and officers will work to ensure protestors can work to exercise their civil rights in a way that is, "lawful and safe."
-
Flames engulf house in Blenheim
Chatham-Kent firefighters responded to a fully engulfed house fire in Blenheim.
Northern Ontario
-
Manhunt for four 'dangerous' suspects in northern Ont. ends with drug-related charges
After a vehicle failed to stop for police in Kirkland Lake, Ont., a massive search for four suspects ended with arrests more than 200 kilometres away in Field.
-
Evidence of arousal leads to sex assault conviction for northern Ont. man
A North Bay man has been found guilty of sexual assault in connection with an incident almost a decade ago involving a young victim.
-
Experts weigh in on carbon tax and price jump for drivers
Some people filling their vehicles Monday may have gotten a shock: the cost of a litre of gas shot up, as the federal government implemented its new carbon pricing.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault says hello to 'Traffic Joe' animated safety videos
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is hoping a new approach to traffic safety messaging will resonate with the public.
-
Elliot Lake resident accused of lying to police to protect suspended driver
An Elliot Lake woman has been charged with mischief following an incident on the morning of Feb. 7.
-
Elliot Lake driver found with open alcohol, bongs, magic mushrooms
A 52-year-old driver from Elliot Lake is facing several charges after Ontario Provincial Police pulled over a vehicle early Sunday morning.
Ottawa
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Special weather statement issued for Ottawa for 'significant' snow Wednesday evening
An early spring storm is expected to bring rain and potentially "significant" snow on Wednesday evening going into Thursday.
-
Driver injured after crash with OC Transpo bus in south Ottawa dies
A driver has died after a car and an OC Transpo bus collided in Ottawa's south end on Saturday afternoon.
-
Protesters gather in front of Parliament Hill for nationwide carbon tax protests
Protesters have gathered in front of Parliament Hill in Ottawa as demonstrations against the federal government's recent raise of the carbon tax are expected to take place across the country.
Toronto
-
Toronto to get hit by blast of winter weather
The Toronto area will be hit with rain and wet snow on Wednesday as temperatures drop once again in the region.
-
Man pronounced dead following house fire in Markham
A man believed to be in his 60s has been pronounced dead following a fire at a home in Markham on Monday afternoon, says Markham Fire and Emergency Services.
-
Ontario may see non-tech teachers in new mandatory tech ed classes
Ontario is proposing to allow teachers without technological credentials to teach certain tech courses for the next school year, which teachers and principals suggest indicates the province is ill-prepared for the new mandatory nature of those classes.
Montreal
-
Dan Philip, a pillar of Montreal's Black community, has died
Dan Philip, one of the pillars of Montreal's Black community, has died. Philip served as president of the Black Coalition of Quebec for over 40 years before retiring in 2020. The coalition confirmed his death Monday on Facebook.
-
Vermont police warn drivers returning from Montreal to check for hidden GPS devices
Police in Burlington, Vt. say its residents are finding hidden AirTags and other GPS tracking devices on vehicles returning from Montreal.
-
Montreal cleaning blitz underway as street parking regulations come into effect
Dubbed 'Operation Cleanliness,' the City of Montreal launched its spring-cleaning blitz Monday, with clean-up crews out on the streets.
Atlantic
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING RCMP reopen highway at Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border crossing after carbon tax protest
Hundreds of cars and trucks lined either side of the highway at the Nova Scotia–New Brunswick border Monday as anti-carbon tax campaigners took their protest to the land crossing.
-
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
-
'I'm indebted to these guys': First responder, former cop save N.S. man's life in hockey rink
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers switching to spring as warm weather expected to roll in this week
Winnipeggers and businesses in the city are taking advantage of the nice weather.
-
'It’s quite rare': Partial solar eclipse to be viewable in Manitoba next week
A total solar eclipse is on the horizon next week in North America, and Manitobans will have the opportunity to observe some of the phenomenon.
-
'A miracle': Manitoba community helps injured cat get second chance at life
The community of Gimli has come together to help ensure a beloved feline was able to get life-extending care.
Calgary
-
‘Small distraction’: Mayor Jyoti Gondek reacts to a chorus of boos from Flames fans
It's not the mayor's fault Johnny Hockey signed with Columbus, setting in motion an exodus of all-stars from the Calgary Flames, but Saturday night, it sounded as if a few thousand fans blamed her for it.
-
Carbon tax protest set up near highway west of Calgary
Protesters against Ottawa's recent raise of the carbon tax have set up a rally west of Calgary and it's created a huge back up on the Trans-Canada Highway.
-
Lane closure on 4th Avenue Flyover Tuesday as city starts $12.5 million project
The 4th Avenue Flyover is about to get a makeover.
Edmonton
-
Firefighters called to Easter Monday grass fire in south Edmonton
Firefighters were called to a grass fire in south Edmonton on Monday afternoon.
-
'Pretty brutal': Gas prices rise as fuel tax is reinstated, carbon price increases
Gas prices went up in Edmonton on Monday after the province reinstated its fuel tax and the federal government increased its carbon price.
-
Man's death in Red Deer while in RCMP custody under investigation
The Sunday death of a man in Red Deer that came nearly a week after he was being jailed by police is under investigation.
Regina
-
On camera: Regina police plane assists in high-speed chase leading to arrests
During a fly along with the Regina Police Service (RPS) Aerial Support Unit (ASU), CTV News captured officers in a high-speed chase.
-
Swift Current dancer becomes first performer ever to win national ballet award
Brianna Dash has spent the last 17 years trying to perfect her craft. Recently the Swift Current based dancer had an opportunity to show off her years of hard work.
-
SGI warns of impaired driving risks after nearly 1,000 new drivers suspended in 2023
Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is taking the opportunity to educate novice drivers on the risk of impaired driving after 982 residents had their licenses suspended in 2023.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon sees first person enter race for mayor
Former candidate Cary Tarasoff announced his intentions to run in November’s civic election in an online video posted on Monday morning.
-
A former SaskEnergy employee who claimed his cancer was linked to gas exposure has died
A former SaskEnergy employee who spoke out about the risks of exposure from carcinogenic compounds in natural gas has died of complications from leukemia and stomach cancer.
-
Saskatoon downtown pushes to ban street performers from using amps
The director of Saskatoon’s downtown business district wants to see new restrictions on who gets to use an amplifier in public spaces.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man sentenced for 'brutal' murder at Mission grow-op in 2020
A B.C. man convicted of the "brutal" murder of one person and the assault and confinement of four others at a home he subsequently set ablaze has been sentenced to life in prison and will be eligible for parole in 12 years, according to a recent court decision.
-
Video shows brazen daylight shooting in downtown Vancouver
CTV News has obtained video of a targeted shooting that shocked bystanders in a busy area of downtown Vancouver Saturday evening.
-
B.C. man with attempted kidnapping conviction sentenced for voyeurism at community pool
A British Columbia man who was previously convicted for the attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to 18 months in jail after he tried to watch a woman shower at a community pool on Vancouver Island.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man with attempted kidnapping conviction sentenced for voyeurism at community pool
A British Columbia man who was previously convicted for the attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to 18 months in jail after he tried to watch a woman shower at a community pool on Vancouver Island.
-
Video shows brazen daylight shooting in downtown Vancouver
CTV News has obtained video of a targeted shooting that shocked bystanders in a busy area of downtown Vancouver Saturday evening.
-
Here are some of the costs increasing in B.C. as of April 1
While the cost of living is already rising for many B.C. residents, some expenses became even more steep as of April 1.