    April 1 brings end to on-street overnight parking restrictions in Barrie

    No parking traffic sign pictured.
    April is known for bringing showers for May flowers, but it also brings the end of no overnight parking in the City of Barrie.

    The bylaw prohibiting on-street parking during overnight hours runs from December 31 to March 31 to ensure city crews can clear the streets of snow.

    Outside of the scheduled timeframe, on-street parking overnight isn't permitted if a Winter Maintenance Event is declared in the event of a significant snowstorm, which Barrie isn't immune to during April.

    In an interview with CTV News in late March, Environment Canada's senior climatologist David Phillips said, "You know, we've never had a spring in Barrie that didn't have snow."

    That being said, Phillips did say he anticipates warm weather this month, with projected forecasts revealing temperatures to be higher than average into June.

