Approximately 100 firefighters battle blaze at Meaford business

Fire crews from multiple municipalities banded together Thursday evening after a major blaze in the Town of Meaford.

Calls for a fire at an automotive shop on Hwy. 26 came in around 7 p.m. When crews arrived, the structure was fully engulfed.

Fire officials tell CTV News while there were people inside at the time of the fire, no injuries have been reported.

At its peak, approximately 100 firefighters, many from neighbouring municipalities, including the Blue Mountains, were on the scene.

Fire crews were forced to close a portion of Hwy. 26. The HVAC units at the hospital and a retirement home, both within a few blocks, were shut down due to the heavy smoke.

There were also hazmat concerns due to the fire happening at a business filled with oil, the fire chief says.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.