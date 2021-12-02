'Anything that benefits the kids makes me feel good': Barrie veterans collect toys for CTV's Toy Mountain

Barrie veterans are collecting toys to make sure children have presents to open on Christmas morning.

The Barrie branch of the Canadian Association of Veterans in United Nations Peacekeeping will be collecting toys at two locations for CTV's Toy Mountain.

Michael Mihalus from the Canadian Association of Veterans in United Nations Peacekeeping says the idea originated four years ago.

"I decided about four years ago that we should try and do something for kids at Christmas, so that's what we're doing," says Mihalus. "We're trying to get some toys and get some money together, so the kids have something to look forward to Christmas day," he says.

So far, the association has already filled a bin full of toys.

"This is for the kids, and anything that benefits the kids makes me feel good," Mihalus says.

All new, unwrapped toys will be collected at Royal Canadian Legion Branch or the Barrie Police Station. Toys will then be collected and brought to the CTV Toy Mountain collection on Dec. 11.

Cash donations are also being accepted.

For those who are unable to do a drop-off at either of those locations, Mihalus says he will pick up donations locally by calling 705-424-9647.